Watch: Lee Joo Young Seeks Revenge On Voice Phishing Criminals In Teaser For 'No Mercy'

The upcoming drama “No Mercy” has unveiled a thrilling new teaser video ahead of its premiere!

“No Mercy” is a revenge thriller that follows Ha So Min (Lee Joo Young), a voice phishing victim who, after losing her parents to a phishing scam, uses deepfake technology to infiltrate a massive voice phishing organization and take revenge.

The teaser opens with a dark, intense scene of Ha So Min holding a knife and walking with determination. Her piercing gaze is paired with the chilling narration: “Once they rot in prison and come out, it means that officially, they’ve paid their dues. But that’s not punishment—it’s a pardon bought with time.”

The tension builds as Ma Seok Gu (Ji Seung Hyun), the ruthless mastermind and leader of the voice phishing group, smiles eerily while police cars race down the road. The short but intense teaser ends with Ha So Min’s face spattered with blood, hinting at the suspenseful story to come.

Watch the full teaser below!

“No Mercy” will premiere on September 24 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

