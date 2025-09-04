Song Joong Ki Is Startled By A Fateful Reunion With His First Love Chun Woo Hee In 'My Youth'

Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee will begin a new chapter of their love story in JTBC’s upcoming drama “My Youth”!

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the fateful moment when Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon, who were one another’s first loves, meet again as adults for the first time in years. When Sung Je Yeon cautiously enters Sunwoo Hae’s flower shop, Sunwoo Hae freezes in place, startled by the unexpected reappearance of his first love.

Notably, Sunwoo Hae doesn’t seem all that happy to see Sung Je Yeon. Rather than greeting her with a warm welcome, he appears to be keeping his guard up, as if he is building a wall around him in order to keep his distance.

Another still shows Sung Je Yeon looking up at Sunwoo Hae in bewilderment, while he returns her gaze with an icy expression that piques curiosity about the reason for their reunion.

Later, however, Sunwoo Hae’s walls seem to have crumbled entirely. As he gently fixes Sung Je Yeon’s hair for her, it’s clear that they have closed the distance between them—and Sung Je Yeon’s nervous reaction to the physical contact hints at sparks of romance reigniting between them.

A final photo captures Sunwoo Hae beaming at Sung Je Yeon as they talk alone at night, suggesting that any bad blood between them has now vanished.

The first two episodes of “My Youth” will air consecutively on September 5 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST, and the drama will also be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for “My Youth” with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

Source (1)