Watch: WJSN’s Dayoung Makes Bold Solo Debut With Fun And Flirty “body” MV

Updated September 9 KST:

WJSN’s Dayoung has finally made her official solo debut!

On September 9 at 6 p.m. KST, WJSN’s Dayoung unveiled her first digital single album “gonna love me, right?” and the music video for its title track “body.”

“body” is a rhythmic pop dance song that captures the heat of a summer night and the honesty of falling in love at first instinct.

Watch the music video below!

Original Article:

Get ready for WJSN’s Dayoung’s solo debut!

On September 5, STARSHIP Entertainment officially announced that Dayoung would be making her solo debut next week.

Dayoung will release her first digital single album “Gonna Love Me, Right?” and its title track “body” on September 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Dayoung’s new music video teaser for her upcoming solo song “body” below!

While you wait for Dayoung’s solo debut, watch her in the drama “Love Revolution” on Viki below:

Watch Now