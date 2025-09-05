Park Min Young And Jung Woong In Face Off Dangerously On Airplane In New Drama 'Confidence Queen'

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has released new stills!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists with extraordinary talents as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.

Park Min Young stars as Yoon Yi Rang, the team’s brilliant leader with an IQ of 165, whose genius-level intellect places her in the top 1 percent. Park Hee Soon plays James, the eldest member and the team’s spiritual backbone, while Joo Jong Hyuk takes on the role of Myung Gu Ho, the youngest, most righteous, and innocent member of the trio.

In the newly released stills, Yoon Yi Rang—who is disguised as a flight attendant—and Jeon Tae Soo (Jung Woong In)—publicly the chairman of the Morae Public Interest Foundation but in truth a living legend of the loan-sharking world—face off with the airplane door flung wide open between them.

Yoon Yi Rang, shedding her usual composure, looks visibly flustered and on edge, while Jeon Tae Soo lets out a roar, amping up the peril in the air. Curiosity mounts as to why Yoon Yi Rang and Jeon Tae Soo suddenly clash across an open cabin door.

The production team commented, “With their superb expressiveness, Park Min Young and Jung Woong In dial up the urgency of this boundlessly imaginative con show. Please look forward to the two actors’ peerless performances in ‘Confidence Queen,’ where twist follows twist.”

“Confidence Queen” will premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

