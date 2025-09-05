Jung So Min Enters A Fake Marriage With Choi Woo Shik In 'Would You Marry Me'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has unveiled a new glimpse of Jung So Min’s character!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

Yoo Mary is the CEO of her own design company, Mary Design, which only has one employee. To keep things running, Yoo Mary has to handle every aspect of her business herself, from sales to operations. She also eagerly accepts any work that comes her way, regardless of what it is, in order to make ends meet.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama show the hands-on CEO going all out in order to secure a design contract for a crab festival. Yoo Mary cheerfully gives a presentation while wearing a bright red crab mask and gloves, showing just how determined she is to land the job.

In order to win the home of her dreams, the enthusiastic and resourceful Yoo Mary asks Kim Woo Joo—who happens to have the same name as her ex-fiancé—to pose as her fake husband for 90 days.

“No one could have replaced Jung So Min for this role,” said the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to Jung So Min’s captivating performance as small business owner Yoo Mary, who is both practical and lovable at the same time.”

“Would You Marry Me” will premiere in October.

In the meantime, watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)