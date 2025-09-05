Watch: Stray Kids' Felix Gets Surprise Shout-Out In 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'

Stray Kids’ Felix was unexpectedly mentioned during an episode of “NCIS: Tony & Ziva”!

On September 4 local time, “NCIS: Tony & Ziva”—a new spin-off of the long-running American crime procedural series “NCIS”—released its first three episodes.

At one point during the third episode, one of the characters suddenly brings up Felix by saying, “I was looking forward to meeting her. I even bought a Stray Kids poster to give her. Tony says she likes the really pretty one—what’s he called? Felix, Felix.”

Check out a clip of the moment below!