Dex, Chu So Jung, Park Hae Lin, And Yun Sung Bin Confirmed For New Fantasy Romance Film

An upcoming Korea-Japan joint global film project “House of Ghosts” (literal title) has confirmed its main cast lineup!

On September 5, production company ZOA FILMS announced that Dex, WJSN’s Chu So Jung (Exy), Park Hae Lin, and Yun Sung Bin have been confirmed to play lead roles in “House of Ghosts.”

“House of Ghosts” is a fantasy romance film that portrays the warmth of human connection through themes of life and death, loss and freedom, and meetings and farewells. The film is based on a short story by the renowned Japanese author Yoshimoto Banana.

Dex takes on the role of Yoon Sung, the male lead who appears aloof on the outside but is thoughtful and warm-hearted within.

WJSN’s Chu So Jung will play Se Jung, a job seeker who is honest about her feelings yet realistic and rational.

Park Hae Lin will play Joo Hyun, a lively and outgoing character who leads with her proactive personality, injecting vibrant energy into the film.

Meanwhile, former skeleton Olympic gold medalist and national athlete Yun Sung Bin will make his acting debut through this project. He will portray Min Soo, Se Jung’s ex-boyfriend and pottery teacher.

“House of Ghosts” is set to premiere in both Korea and Japan in the second half of next year.

