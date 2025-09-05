Seo In Guk And Fellow Angels Launch Fierce Counterattack To Rescue Lee Joo Bin From Park Hyung Sik In “Twelve”

KBS2’s action hero series “Twelve” has released preview stills for Episodes 5 and 6!

Inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of the East, “Twelve” tells the story of 12 angels living in the human world in human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. Long ago, the angels barely managed to seal the forces of evil in the gates of hell through their sacrifice, bringing peace. However, with the evil spirits awakening, chaos returns.

Spoilers

The stills preview heightened danger as the battle between the twelve zodiac angels and the forces of evil intensifies. Ogui (Park Hyung Sik) and Sa Min (Kim Chan Hyung) capture Mir (Lee Joo Bin) in order to claim the power of Hae Tae (Jang Jae Ho). In response, the twelve angels unleash their full abilities in a fierce counterattack. As Ogui’s overwhelming power grows clearer, suspense builds over how the angels’ fate will unfold in this desperate clash.

Meanwhile, Ma Rok (Sung Dong Il) charges into the enemy stronghold to rescue Mir, leading to a direct showdown with Sa Min. Having already showcased powerful barrier-based combat against the forces of evil, Ma Rok now delivers exhilarating catharsis with a strength that leaves even Sa Min powerless. As tensions mount about whether Mir can be saved, viewers are left waiting to see what happens when Tae San (Ma Dong Seok) is shown getting ready to break down the gates of hell.

The next episode of “Twelve” will air on September 6 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

