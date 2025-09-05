Lee Bo Young Trembles As Bek Hyunjin Holds A Gun To Her Forehead In “Mary Kills People”

Lee Bo Young is facing a life-threatening moment in tonight’s episode of “Mary Kills People”!

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, “Mary Kills People” stars Lee Bo Young as Woo So Jung, a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Woo So Jung issued a chilling warning to drug dealer Goo Kwang Chul (Bek Hyunjin) after he nearly killed Choi Dae Hyun (Kang Ki Young) in a car accident. However, she soon found herself in danger after being betrayed by Dae Hyun, who appeared at a euthanasia site wearing a hidden wire and camera, trapping her in a setup.

In the newly released stills, Woo So Jung is seen facing off against Goo Kwang Chul. What begins as a calm conversation suddenly takes a dark turn when Kwang Chul shifts his demeanor and presses a gun directly to So Jung’s forehead. Stunned and frozen in fear, So Jung meets his gaze with trembling eyes as Kwang Chul’s madness explodes. The tense moment leaves viewers questioning why Kwang Chul, who had once shown goodwill toward So Jung, would turn against her.

The next episode of “Mary Kills People” will air on September 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

