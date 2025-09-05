Watch: Jeon So Nee And Lee Yoo Mi Step Into Desperate Pact Of Murder In “As You Stood By” Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming drama “As You Stood By” has announced its premiere date with a new poster and teaser!

Adapted from Hideo Okuda’s critically acclaimed novel “Naomi and Kanako,” “As You Stood By” follows two women trapped in an unbearable reality where death seems like the only escape—leading them to make the desperate decision to kill.

The newly released poster captures Eun Su (Jeon So Nee) and Hui Su (Lee Yoo Mi) standing in different spaces, yet seemingly facing each other within a single frame. Eun Su’s blurred, startled expression and Hui Su’s scarred, anguished face offer a chilling glimpse into the hellish reality they endure.

Paired with the tagline, “Two desperate souls, one desperate choice,” the poster highlights the women’s unwavering resolve, heightening curiosity about the story that will unfold between them.

The accompanying teaser delves deeper into their psychological struggles, depicting each trapped within their own trauma as though caught in a relentless cycle of suffering. Eun Su’s narration—“There are so many things I’ve avoided in my life”—is intercut with scenes from her past, showing her powerless as she watches her mother endure her father’s abuse.

Hui Su, meanwhile, is weighed down by a joyless, suffocating marriage, lamenting, “I tried confronting him, tried running away, but I always end up right back here.” In a desperate bid to save Hui Su, Eun Su proposes, “Let’s kill him. Your husband,” setting the stage for the two women’s most urgent and dangerous pact.

The trailer also introduces Jin Pyo (Jang Seung Jo), Hui Su’s husband, who showers her with expensive gifts while masking a coercive, controlling nature, and Jin So Baek (Lee Moo Saeng), an inscrutable figure whose true intentions remain a mystery.

“As You Stood By” is set to premiere on November 7.

