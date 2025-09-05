Lee Min Ki’s Relentless Pursuit Pushes Kim Tae Woo To His Breaking Point In “Mary Kills People”

Lee Min Ki will confront his superior Kim Tae Woo in tonight’s episode of “Mary Kills People”!

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, “Mary Kills People” stars Lee Bo Young as Woo So Jung, a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, detective Ban Ji Hoon (Lee Min Ki) grew suspicious after intelligence on a drug transaction was ignored within the police force, and the drug collected from the scene mysteriously vanished. While investigating the assisted death cases of Woo So Jung and Choi Dae Hyun (Kang Ki Young), he uncovered signs of a shady deal, which led him to Goo Kwang Chul (Bek Hyunjin) of Goo Kwang Asset Management. There, he began to connect the dots to Violent Crimes Unit Chief Ahn Tae Sung (Kim Tae Woo).

In the newly released stills, Ban Ji Hoon confronts Ahn Tae Sung in a dangerous one-on-one showdown. With piercing eyes and calm but relentless questioning, Ji Hoon corners Tae Sung. Although Tae Sung initially maintains a poker face, Ji Hoon’s pointed questions strike a nerve, causing him to lose composure and explode in anger.

Will Ban Ji Hoon succeed in uncovering Tae Sung’s secrets and exposing the traitor within the police force—or will Tae Sung once again find a way to escape Ji Hoon’s tightening grip?

The next episode of “Mary Kills People” will air on September 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

