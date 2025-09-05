Jeong Eun Ji Steps Into Uniform For Cameo Role In Lee Sun Bin’s New Drama “To The Moon”

Jeong Eun Ji will be showing her support for her “Work Later, Drink Now” co-star Lee Sun Bin with a special cameo in MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Jeong Eun Ji is set to appear in the first episode as a police officer whom Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) encounters at the station. Though short, her role is expected to make a lasting impression as she connects with and sympathizes with Da Hae’s desperation and frustration.

The newly unveiled stills highlight Jeong Eun Ji’s transformation in uniform. Jung Da Hae appears dazed and lost, while Jeong Eun Ji offers encouragement with a clenched fist. With Christmas decorations in the background, the scene raises questions about why Jung Da Hae finds herself at a police station during what should be a festive and romantic holiday season.

Off-screen, the two actresses share a well-known friendship. Jeong Eun Ji previously sent a coffee truck to the filming set of “To the Moon” and has now taken that support a step further with her cameo, once again proving the enduring bond between the two stars.

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

