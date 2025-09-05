Seo Hyun Woo Transforms Into A Lawyer Who Does Anything For Money In New Drama “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has released new stills featuring Seo Hyun Woo!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Young Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in, she is forced to live under a new identity Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Seo Hyun Woo stars as Lee Don, a pragmatic lawyer who prioritizes money above all else. Despite graduating at the top of his class from the Judicial Research and Training Institute, his lack of wealth and connections made it difficult for him to climb the social ladder. His fortunes change when Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), the chairman of Gaseong Group, hires him as a personal attorney—dragging him into a contract marriage scheme.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into Lee Don’s complicated and multifaceted life. In one image, he appears sharply dressed in a suit, hard at work as an attorney. Another still shows him holding a camera, seemingly working as a photographer. Yet another image features him in a work uniform, raising questions about the extent of his involvement in the scheme and just how far he is willing to go for money.

“Ms. Incognito” will premiere on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

