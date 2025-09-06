Watch: Han Suk Kyu Runs Through His Neighborhood Resolving Disputes In Teaser For New Drama 'Shin's Project'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project” has released an intriguing new teaser ahead of its premiere!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

The newly released teaser starts with Mr. Shin navigating a series of conflicts around his neighborhood. One character describes him by saying, “He’s a sought-after negotiation expert who was brought in with great difficulty by our government.” Highlighting the humorous yet mystserious twist in Mr. Shin’s life journey, Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong) curiously asks, “But why is he running a chicken restaurant?”

The video then shows scenes of Mr. Shin frying chicken while negotiating tense disputes, teasing his dual roles. His insight shines through in a moment when he remarks, “Do you know why people stake their lives over trivial matters? Because it’s a matter of life and death to them.”

As the teaser progresses, the stakes escalate with explosions and time bomb threats, revealing a rare moment of vulnerability when Mr. Shin collapses in despair, looking nothing like his usual humorous self. This glimpse hints at deeper layers to Mr. Shin’s story, raising questions about the true nature of the conflicts he faces.

Watch the full video below!

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

