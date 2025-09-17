5 Thai BLs With A Spooky Twist And Killer Thrills

Thailand might just take first place for the most range in the boys love genre. In recent years, they’ve come out with a number of spooky thriller BLs that prove they can do scary shows just as well as fluffy, feel-good romances.

From vengeful ghosts to small-town hauntings and murderous friends, these five spooky Thai BLs are best watched in the dark!

1. “Dead Friend Forever”

“Dead Friend Forever” or “DFF” is about a group of eight friends whose secrets start to unravel during a group trip to a remote house in the woods as a farewell celebration for Jin (Copper Phuriwat Chotiratanasak), who is leaving to study abroad.

Back in high school, some of the friends recorded a horror movie for a short film contest at the house, so it prompts the friends to pick up the camera and continue the film where it left off. But the horrors in the film start to feel real when some of the friends suspect there might be someone else in the house with murderous intent.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Of the dramas on the list, this is probably the only one that could rightfully be categorized as horror. Expect occasional gore, violence, and some truly detestable characters. While “DFF” isn’t for the faint of heart, the twist might make it all worth it.

If horror isn’t your thing and you want a more lighthearted scare, try “Ghost Host, Ghost House.” Kawin (Tod Techit Panyanarapon) is your average guy, except for his one very unique interest: ghosts. Kawin has even made his ghostly interests a job: he livestreams and tells ghost stories to his viewers. But he’s ready to step it up a notch and go ghost hunting.

Unbeknownst to him, when he moves in with his family after time abroad, he hits the paranormal jackpot.

Together with a handsome local who helps out around his house, Pluem (Boy Nattapon Wongvanich), Kawin’s on the hunt for a ghost, but he doesn’t need to go far.

Why it’s worth the watch:

“Ghost Host, Ghost House” is more funny than scary, but it does have its moments with jump scares and ghosts. For a lighthearted spooky comedy, this one is the perfect blend of humor and haunts.

3. “Manner of Death”

“Manner of Death” is about Dr. Bun (Tul Pakorn Thanasrivanitchai), a forensic expert and medical examiner who returns to work in the village where he grew up. Just as he gets settled and reconnects with old friends, he gets called in on a suicide case, but he suspects foul play.

As Dr. Bun starts to uncover a deeper web of secrets, he meets a mysterious man named Tan (Max Nattapol Diloknawarit) who is determined to help solve the case, but the more Dr. Bun gets to know Tan, the more he thinks Tan is involved.

Why it’s worth the watch:

If you love an anti-hero character who isn’t all good but isn’t all bad, Max’s character Tan is just that. The struggle of figuring out who the bad guy is and what’s really going on is all part of the fun.

Written by the same writer as “Manner of Death,” “Spare Me Your Mercy” gives off the same vibe with equal amounts of creepy and really well-done cinematography.

In this remote-town mystery thriller, do-right police officer Thiu (JJ Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram) returns to his hometown to take care of his ill mother and stumbles upon a bigger conspiracy looming behind the scenes.

Terminally ill patients are dying, but their illness is not the cause. Thiu finds an unlikely suspect in the town’s beloved doctor, Kan (Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn), who is in charge of terminal patients. Kan is known by everyone in town as a caring doctor who puts his patients first, but Thiu thinks there’s something more going on.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This is a show that will make you think long after each episode ends, and it’s a total page-turner. Get your Scooby Doo thinking hat on because this one is a hard (but fun) mystery to crack.

5. “Khemjira”

In “Khemjira,” Khem (Namping Napatsakorn Pingmuang) is destined to die before he reaches the age of 21 thanks to a family curse (don’t you just hate those?). All he wants is a normal college life, but he has the ability to see ghosts and is constantly haunted by evil spirits who want to take his life. With the clock ticking to his 21st birthday, he’s desperate to find a way to survive.

Together with his best friend and protector, Jet (FirstOne Wannakorn Reungrat), Khem meets a powerful shaman named Peem (Keng Harit Buayoi), whom he asks for help. However, Peem was warned from a young age by his teacher not to mess with this sort of magic. Reluctantly, he invites Khem to stay at his house, and the evil spirits soon follow.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This Thai BL is the newest of the bunch and the only one currently airing. The topic of shamanism is definitely new to the genre, and it’s a really intriguing watch. There are also the burning questions of whether Khem will survive and if Peem will ever change his stern, brooding persona.

Do you like horror or thriller BLs? Which is your favorite, or which are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comments below!

