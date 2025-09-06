Watch: LE SSERAFIM Performs 'HOT' And 'ANTIFRAGILE' On 'America's Got Talent'

Updated September 11 KST:

LE SSERAFIM has taken to the stage on “America’s Got Talent”!

The girl group performed the English version of “HOT” and “ANTIFRAGILE” on the September 10 (local time) episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

Watch the performance below:

Original Article:

LE SSERAFIM will be taking the stage on “America’s Got Talent” next week!

On September 5 local time, the famous NBC show announced that LE SSERAFIM would be appearing on its September 10 episode as a guest performer.

Notably, LE SSERAFIM is the first female K-pop artist ever to appear on “America’s Got Talent”—and only the second overall, following BTS.

LE SSERAFIM will be performing on the show while in town for their ongoing U.S. tour “EASY CRAZY HOT,” which kicked off in Newark on September 3.

The episode of “America’s Got Talent” featuring LE SSERAFIM will air on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Are you excited for LE SSERAFIM’s performance?

