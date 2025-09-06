'Queen Mantis' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings As 'My Youth' Gets Off To Promising Start

Two highly-anticipated new dramas kicked off last night!

On September 5, Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon’s new SBS thriller “Queen Mantis” premiered to strong viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Queen Mantis” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries to air on any channel that day.

Notably, “Queen Mantis” premiered to an average rating a full 3 percentage points higher than its predecessor “The Winning Try,” the drama that previously occupied its time slot (which began on a nationwide average of 4.1 percent).

MBC’s “Mary Kills People,” which airs in the same time slot as “Queen Mantis,” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 1.1 percent ahead of the final two episodes of its run.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee’s new JTBC romance “My Youth” aired its first two episodes consecutively last night. The first and second episodes of the drama earned average nationwide ratings of 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

