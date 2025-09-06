Lim Yoona Grills Lee Chae Min After He Kisses Her In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Lee Chae Min is in for a tough interrogation on the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Spoilers

Previously on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” Yeon Ji Young was quickly appointed head of the royal kitchen after managing to captivate Lee Heon’s sensitive tastebuds. Lee Heon began to open his heart to Yeon Ji Young, whose food reminded him of his mother, and at the end of the latest episode, he unexpectedly kissed her while drunk.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Heon will face the aftermath of his drunken kiss. Startled and bewildered by Lee Heon’s unexpected advances, Yeon Ji Young decides to personally interrogate him in order to find out why he called her to his room late at night and then suddenly kissed her. As she questions the king about his untoward behavior, Yeon Ji Young fixes him with a withering glare that has him sweating in his seat.

Meanwhile, Lee Heon is also shocked when he hears what happened that fateful night. As Lee Heon is unable to remember what he did while intoxicated, Yeon Ji Young’s pointed questions will trigger memories of the events that he had forgotten.

To find out what took place between Lee Heon and Yeon Ji Young, catch the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lim Yoona in “Miracle: Letters to the President” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)