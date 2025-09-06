Lee Jin Uk And Jung Chaeyeon Turn Down A Shocking Case In 'Beyond The Bar'

On the next episode of JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar,” Lee Jin Uk and Jung Chaeyeon will meet their worst client yet!

“Beyond the Bar” is a legal drama starring Jung Chaeyeon as Kang Hyo Min, a confident and compassionate but inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner at the firm, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.

Previously on “Beyond the Bar,” Yoon Seok Hoon and Kang Hyo Min always put their clients first, as they considered it their duty to achieve justice for those who had come to their law firm for help. Due to their efforts, the two attorneys delivered exhilarating victories for many clients while also connecting with them on a personal level.

However, on the upcoming episode of the drama, these dedicated lawyers will face a client that leaves them aghast. In newly released stills from the episode, Yoon Seok Hoon is unable to hide his discomfort during a conversation with new client Woo Sol (Kang Ha Kyung). The troubled look on his face as he stares at the screen in front of him suggests that he’s disturbed by what he’s seeing, raising the question of what could have elicited such an overt reaction from the seasoned attorney.

Meanwhile, Kang Hyo Min, who attends the meeting together with Yoon Seok Hoon, is so uncomfortable that she even gets up and leaves the room. One photo shows Kang Hyo Min looking shocked and appalled by something she sees on a phone screen, further piquing curiosity about this upsetting case that the lawyers deem “impossible to accept.”

To find out why Yoon Seok Hoon and Kang Hyo Min decide to turn down this new case, tune in to the next episode of “Beyond the Bar” on September 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jung Chaeyeon in “Family by Choice” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Jin Uk’s drama “Dear Hyeri” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)