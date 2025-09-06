Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, And Joo Jong Hyuk Appear To Be In Danger In 'Confidence Queen'

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has unveiled a new sneak peek of its action-packed premiere!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” will tell the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.

Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

In suspenseful new stills from the drama’s upcoming first episode, all three members of the team appear to find themselves in perilous situations. Yoon Yi Rang, who has transformed into a casino owner, boldly unties her hanbok and draws a sword with a fierce expression, hinting at an action-packed fight to come. James points a gun at someone with a determined expression, as if ready to fire at any second, while Myung Gu Ho coughs up blood and cries out in despair after falling to the ground.

It remains to be seen whether there is a secret hidden within this scene, in which the entire trio appears to find themselves in danger.

According to the drama’s production team, Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk all worked especially hard to prepare for this scene, which gives viewers their first taste of the trio’s explosive synergy and teamwork. In order to give their very best performances, the three actors are said to have passionately rehearsed the scene right up until filming began.

“Confidence Queen” will premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

