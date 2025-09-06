Lee Min Ki Finds Lee Bo Young Unconscious In 'Mary Kills People'

Lee Min Ki and Lee Bo Young will face a life-or-death situation on the next episode of “Mary Kills People”!

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, MBC’s “Mary Kills People” stars Lee Bo Young as Woo So Jung, a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses.

On the previous episode of “Mary Kills People,” Ban Ji Hoon (Lee Min Ki) sought out Woo So Jung to inform her of the results of the ongoing police investigation and warn her of her impending arrest. Woo So Jung responded by tearfully pleading with Ban Ji Hoon to give her a little time.

Newly released stills capture a suspenseful moment from the drama’s upcoming episode in which Woo So Jung has collapsed on the sofa at Goo Gwang Chul (Baek Hyun Jin)’s house. Ban Ji Hoon, who enters with his gun drawn, wears a look of shock and despair at finding Woo So Jung unconscious and possibly on the brink of death.

The look of rage in Ban Ji Hoon’s eyes as he points his gun, as if he is on the verge of exploding in fury, hints at the protective instincts that the detective feels towards the helpless Woo So Jung—as well as the confusing inner conflict he faces in this dangerous situation.

The “Mary Kills People” production team teased, “This scene, in which Lee Bo Young and Lee Min Ki find themselves in a life-or-death crisis, will serve as a key moment in foretelling the turbulent, rollercoaster-like story to come.”

“Lee Bo Young and Lee Min Ki poured their all into their passionate performances, creating suspense that will make viewers’ palms sweat,” they continued. “Please keep watching ‘Mary Kills People,’ which has just two episodes left to go, up until the very end.”

To find out what lies in store for Woo So Jung and Ban Ji Hoon, catch the next episode of “Mary Kills People” on September 6 at 10 p.m. KST!

