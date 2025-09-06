Go Hyun Jung Provokes A Mystery Man In 'Queen Mantis'

Even when locked up, Go Hyun Jung’s fiery spirit can’t be contained on SBS’s “Queen Mantis”!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Queen Mantis,” Jung Yi Shin finally met her son for the first time in 23 years, ostensibly to help the police investigate the new copycat murder. However, her motives for wanting to see him again were unclear. Jung Yi Shin proved unreadable throughout the encounter, making it unclear whether she wanted to help Cha Soo Yeol or exploit him for her own purposes.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jung Yi Shin remains locked up in the same place where she met her son in Episode 1. While speaking to a mystery man, Jung Yi Shin sports a confident expression and unwavering gaze that heighten the tension of the moment. As the confrontation grows more heated, Jung Yi Shin approaches the man and deliberately provokes him from up close, piquing curiosity as to who this man might be and why he has come to see her.

“In Episode 2, Jung Yi Shin will have a decisive impact on the investigation of the copycat murder,” said the drama’s production team. “During this process, Jung Yi Shin will play the situation like a fiddle with behavior that no one could have imagined.”

Praising Go Hyun Jung’s performance, they continued, “Actress Go Hyun Jung unleashed tremendous energy in the blink of an eye, taking command of the screen and the story with her overpowering presence. Even the staff on set held their breath while watching and were amazed [by her acting] in this scene, so please look forward to it.”

The second episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

