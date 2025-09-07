Lim Yoona And Lee Chae Min Go On A Secret Date Outside The Palace In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Romance is blossoming on tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” a subtle tension developed between Lee Heon and Yeon Ji Young after he unexpectedly kissed her while drunk. When Yeon Ji Young was irritated by Lee Heon not even being able to remember what had happened, Lee Heon struggled to figure out how to lift her spirits, revealing just how deeply he cared about her. In the end, Lee Heon admitted to himself that he had begun to see her in a new light.

As Lee Heon’s curiosity about Yeon Ji Young evolves into deeper feelings for her, the couple will venture outside the palace walls on a secret date. Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the duo sneaking out to the market in order to find ingredients.

Having shed his royal attire, Lee Heon disguises himself as an ordinary nobleman for his trip to the market, while Yeon Ji Young displays a new elegance after changing out of her uniform. As he enjoys this secret excursion with Yeon Ji Young, Lee Heon wears a gentle smile that is nothing like his usual intimidating demeanor in the palace.

The unexpected images of the king sharing flowers with Yeon Ji Young and joking around on the ground suggest that Lee Heon is tapping into a new side of himself amidst their budding romance.

To find out why Lee Heon and Yeon Ji Young leave the palace to gather ingredients, tune in to the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on September 7 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

