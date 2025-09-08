Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 1
A brand new song debuts at the top of the chart this week!
IVE’s “XOXZ” enters the chart at No. 1. Congratulations to IVE!
The title track from IVE’s fourth EP “IVE SECRET,” “XOXZ” is a song that expresses hidden attitudes and emotions.
BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” drops one spot to No. 2 this week. Also down one spot to No. 3 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.”
-
1 (new) XOXZ
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) FAMOUS
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (+2) CEREMONY
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (-2) Dirty Work
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (-2) Do the Dance
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (+3) Endangered Love
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (-3) Starting With You
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 20 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
9 (–) Never Ending Story
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (-3) like JENNIE
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 25 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-3)
|STYLE
|Hearts2Hearts
|12 (+2)
|눈물참기 (Dear)
|QWER
|13 (-2)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|14 (-2)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|15 (-2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|16 (–)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|17 (+3)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|18 (-3)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|19 (+3)
|Electric Heart
|8TURN
|20 (new)
|STUPID
|AB6IX
|21 (-3)
|CLOSER
|Jeon Somi
|22 (+5)
|여름이었다 (Summer Was You)
|H1-KEY
|23 (-2)
|BUBBLE GUM
|Kep1er
|24 (new)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|25 (+4)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|26 (+8)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|27 (-10)
|Surf
|NCT WISH
|28 (new)
|Upside Down
|Chanyeol
|29 (-6)
|DANCING ALONE
|KiiiKiii
|30 (+17)
|Cherry Pie
|Teen Top
|31 (-6)
|HANDS UP
|MEOVV
|32 (-1)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|33 (+5)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|34 (+8)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|35 (+5)
|HAPPY
|DAY6
|36 (new)
|How We Do
|IN A MINUTE
|37 (-5)
|THUNDER
|SEVENTEEN
|38 (-3)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|39 (-20)
|Love Splash!
|Joy
|40 (+4)
|What You Want
|CORTIS
|41 (new)
|BADITUDE
|Soojin
|42 (-18)
|Goodbyes and Sad Eyes
|Moonbyul
|43 (-7)
|Beautiful Strangers
|TXT
|44 (new)
|돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee))
|MUSHVENOM
|45 (-2)
|Pookie
|FIFTY FIFTY
|46 (-9)
|HUNTER
|Key
|47 (new)
|UP ALL NITE (feat. SUMIN)
|Crush
|48 (–)
|Flower
|OVAN
|49 (new)
|CHA CHA CHA (feat. G-Dragon)
|Vince
|50 (new)
|SHUT THAT
|JAESSBEE
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%