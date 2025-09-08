Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 1

A brand new song debuts at the top of the chart this week!

IVE’s “XOXZ” enters the chart at No. 1. Congratulations to IVE!

The title track from IVE’s fourth EP “IVE SECRET,” “XOXZ” is a song that expresses hidden attitudes and emotions.

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” drops one spot to No. 2 this week. Also down one spot to No. 3 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.”

Singles Music Chart - September 2025, Week 1 1 (new) XOXZ Album: IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (-1) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 2 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (+2) CEREMONY Album: KARMA Artist/Band: Stray Kids Music: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, VERSACHOI Lyrics: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 6 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (-2) Dirty Work Album: Dirty Work Artist/Band: aespa Music: Blair, Upsahl, Noll, IMLAY Lyrics: Jungmoolhwa Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (-2) Do the Dance Album: bomb Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (+3) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (-3) Starting With You Album: Starting With You Artist/Band: Maktub Music: Maktub Lyrics: Maktub Genres: Indie Chart Info 5 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

9 (–) Never Ending Story Album: A flower bookmark, Pt. 3 Artist/Band: IU Music: Kim Tae Won Lyrics: Kim Tae Won Genres: Ballad Chart Info 9 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (-3) like JENNIE Album: Ruby Artist/Band: Jennie Music: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo Lyrics: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 25 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-3) STYLE Hearts2Hearts 12 (+2) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER 13 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 14 (-2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 15 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 16 (–) Drowning WOODZ 17 (+3) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 18 (-3) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 19 (+3) Electric Heart 8TURN 20 (new) STUPID AB6IX 21 (-3) CLOSER Jeon Somi 22 (+5) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY 23 (-2) BUBBLE GUM Kep1er 24 (new) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 25 (+4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 26 (+8) toxic till the end Rosé 27 (-10) Surf NCT WISH 28 (new) Upside Down Chanyeol 29 (-6) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii 30 (+17) Cherry Pie Teen Top 31 (-6) HANDS UP MEOVV 32 (-1) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 33 (+5) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 34 (+8) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 35 (+5) HAPPY DAY6 36 (new) How We Do IN A MINUTE 37 (-5) THUNDER SEVENTEEN 38 (-3) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 39 (-20) Love Splash! Joy 40 (+4) What You Want CORTIS 41 (new) BADITUDE Soojin 42 (-18) Goodbyes and Sad Eyes Moonbyul 43 (-7) Beautiful Strangers TXT 44 (new) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM 45 (-2) Pookie FIFTY FIFTY 46 (-9) HUNTER Key 47 (new) UP ALL NITE (feat. SUMIN) Crush 48 (–) Flower OVAN 49 (new) CHA CHA CHA (feat. G-Dragon) Vince 50 (new) SHUT THAT JAESSBEE

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%