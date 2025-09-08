Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 1

Music
Sep 08, 2025
by edward1849

A brand new song debuts at the top of the chart this week!

IVE’s “XOXZ” enters the chart at No. 1. Congratulations to IVE!

The title track from IVE’s fourth EP “IVE SECRET,” “XOXZ” is a song that expresses hidden attitudes and emotions. 

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” drops one spot to No. 2 this week. Also down one spot to No. 3 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.”

Singles Music Chart - September 2025, Week 1
  • 1 (new) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    
  • 2 (-1) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-1) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    
  • 4 (+2) CEREMONY
    Image of CEREMONY
    Album: KARMA
    Artist/Band: Stray Kids
    • Music: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, VERSACHOI
    • Lyrics: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    
  • 5 (-2) Dirty Work
    Image of Dirty Work
    Album: Dirty Work
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Blair, Upsahl, Noll, IMLAY
    • Lyrics: Jungmoolhwa
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    
  • 6 (-2) Do the Dance
    Image of Do the Dance
    Album: bomb
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    • Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    
  • 7 (+3) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    
  • 8 (-3) Starting With You
    Image of Starting With You
    Album: Starting With You
    Artist/Band: Maktub
    • Music: Maktub
    • Lyrics: Maktub
    Genres: Indie
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 20 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (–) Never Ending Story
    Image of Never Ending Story
    Album: A flower bookmark, Pt. 3
    Artist/Band: IU
    • Music: Kim Tae Won
    • Lyrics: Kim Tae Won
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    
  • 10 (-3) like JENNIE
    Image of like JENNIE
    Album: Ruby
    Artist/Band: Jennie
    • Music: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo
    • Lyrics: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 25 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-3) STYLE Hearts2Hearts
12 (+2) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER
13 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
14 (-2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
15 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
16 (–) Drowning WOODZ
17 (+3) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
18 (-3) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
19 (+3) Electric Heart 8TURN
20 (new) STUPID AB6IX
21 (-3) CLOSER Jeon Somi
22 (+5) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY
23 (-2) BUBBLE GUM Kep1er
24 (new) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
25 (+4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
26 (+8) toxic till the end Rosé
27 (-10) Surf NCT WISH
28 (new) Upside Down Chanyeol
29 (-6) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii
30 (+17) Cherry Pie Teen Top
31 (-6) HANDS UP MEOVV
32 (-1) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
33 (+5) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
34 (+8) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
35 (+5) HAPPY DAY6
36 (new) How We Do IN A MINUTE
37 (-5) THUNDER SEVENTEEN
38 (-3) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
39 (-20) Love Splash! Joy
40 (+4) What You Want CORTIS
41 (new) BADITUDE Soojin
42 (-18) Goodbyes and Sad Eyes Moonbyul
43 (-7) Beautiful Strangers TXT
44 (new) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM
45 (-2) Pookie FIFTY FIFTY
46 (-9) HUNTER Key
47 (new) UP ALL NITE (feat. SUMIN) Crush
48 (–) Flower OVAN
49 (new) CHA CHA CHA (feat. G-Dragon) Vince
50 (new) SHUT THAT JAESSBEE

 

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
BLACKPINK
IU
IVE
Lee Chanhyuk
Stray Kids

