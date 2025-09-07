Park Min Young And Joo Jong Hyuk Transform Into A Lovey-Dovey Couple On The Beach In 'Confidence Queen'

TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen” has shared a sneak peek of Park Min Young and Joo Jong Hyuk’s chemistry from its next episode!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

On the first episode of “Confidence Queen,” Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Gu Ho successfully pulled one over on their first target (played by Song Ji Hyo) before going after their second target, Jeon Tae Soo (Jung Woong In). While Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho were working to gain Jeon Tae Soo’s trust, he suddenly pointed a gun at them and demanded, “Who are you?”

However, in stark contrast to the paralyzing tension of this confrontation, newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode show Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho looking completely relaxed overseas. Dressed in comfortable and casual resort wear, the duo shares a toast on a picturesque beach in the Philippines.

Yoon Yi Rang even goes so far as to affectionately feed Myung Gu Ho, who looks nothing like his terrified self from the first episode.

“Unpredictability is the default mode for ‘Confidence Queen,’ whose charms will continue in Episode 2,” teased the drama’s production team. “Please make sure to tune in to learn the secret of the shocking plot twist behind Park Min Young and Joo Jong Hyuk, who seem to have suddenly gone from the crime genre to a refreshing romantic comedy.”

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” will air on September 7 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

