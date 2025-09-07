Jung Il Woo Has An Unexpected Run-In With His Younger Brother Son Sang Yeon In 'Our Golden Days'

KBS2’s new weekend drama “Our Golden Days” has previewed the upcoming episode!

“Our Golden Days” is a generational family drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Spoilers

Previously, Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) prepared his new business in secret from his family, and after receiving his first client request, he suggested a partnership to Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun). Eun Oh had no choice but to accept the offer in order to fix her younger brother’s mistake, marking a new turning point in Ji Hyuk and Eun Oh’s relationship.

In the newly released stills, Ji Hyuk runs into his younger brother Lee Ji Wan (Son Sang Yeon), who cannot hide his shock since he had lost contact with Ji Hyuk. Ji Hyuk also looks flustered and surprised after seeing his brother.

Tensions heighten during the brief moment, making viewers curious to find out how the two came to run into each other. Furthermore, Ji Hyuk’s somewhat indifferent expression and Ji Wan’s sadness highlight their complicated emotions and build intrigue as to how their meeting will shake up the Lee family once more.

The next episode of “Our Golden Days” will air on September 7 at 8 p.m. KST.

