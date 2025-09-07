TWICE's 'Strategy' Becomes Their 25th MV To Surpass 100 Million Views

Amidst its recent surge in popularity, TWICE’s “Strategy” has just hit the 100 million mark on YouTube!

On September 7 at approximately 11 p.m. KST, TWICE’s music video for their 2024 title track “Strategy” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their 25th full-group music video to achieve the feat.

TWICE first released “Strategy” on December 6 at 2 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the video approximately nine months, one day, and nine hours to reach the milestone. The song was recently included on the soundtrack of the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” leading to a new rise in its popularity.

Before “Strategy,” TWICE previously reached 100 million views with their music videos for “Like OOH-AHH,” “CHEER UP,” “TT,” “Knock Knock,” Signal,” “Likey,” “Heart Shaker,” “What is Love?”, “YES or YES,” “Candy Pop,” “FANCY,” “Feel Special,” “MORE & MORE,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” “TT (Japanese Version),” “Breakthrough,” “Alcohol-Free,” “The Feels,” “SCIENTIST,” “Talk that Talk,” “One More Time,” “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE,” and “SET ME FREE.”

Congratulations to TWICE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Strategy” again below: