Watch: EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo And Penomeco Have A Blast Being Silly And “DUMB” Together In New MV

Updated September 16 KST:

EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo is back with a fun new song!

On September 16 at 6 p.m. KST, Doh Kyung Soo unveiled his new digital single “DUMB” featuring Penomeco, along with its music video.

“DUMB,” co-written by Doh Kyung Soo and Penomeco, captures the carefree spirit of two friends who confidently stay true to themselves, unfazed by the gaze of those around them.

Watch the music video below!

