Watch: PLAVE Searches For The Answer In Beautiful 'Hide and Seek' Performance MV

Updated September 15 KST:

PLAVE is here with a new performance music video!

On September 15 at 6 p.m. KST, PLAVE released their digital single “Hide and Seek,” which is the Korean version of their Japanese debut single title track, along with the performance version music video for the track.

“Hide and Seek” metaphorically captures the story of youth who continue to run on parallel lines without realizing each other’s hearts as well as the sudden rush of bittersweet memories, evoking empathy in listeners.

Watch the music video below!

Original Article:

PLAVE is returning with a new single!

On September 8 at midnight KST, PLAVE officially announced their plans to release a new digital single, “Hide and Seek,” next week. The group also unveiled their first teaser for “Hide and Seek,” which is due out on September 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

As “Hide and Seek” was also the title of PLAVE’s Japanese debut single, some fans have speculated that the upcoming digital single may be a Korean version of the song, which was originally released this past June.

Check out PLAVE’s new teaser for “Hide and Seek” below!