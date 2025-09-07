Update: Chen Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Album 'Arcadia'

Updated September 19 KST:

Chen has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!

Updated September 16 KST:

Chen has revealed “Off” version concept photos for his upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!

Updated September 15 KST:

Chen has dropped additional concept photos for his upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!

Updated September 12 KST:

Chen has shared more concept photos for his upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!

Updated September 11 KST:

“On” version concept photos have been revealed for Chen’s upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!

Updated September 9 KST:

EXO’s Chen has shared the scheduler for his upcoming fifth mini album “Arcadia”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for EXO’s Chen’s return!

On September 8 at midnight KST, Chen officially announced his plans to make a solo comeback later this month.

Chen will be returning with his fifth mini album “Arcadia” on September 29 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out his trailer for the upcoming release below!