Update: Chen Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Album "Arcadia"
Updated September 19 KST:
Chen has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!
Updated September 16 KST:
Chen has revealed “Off” version concept photos for his upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!
Updated September 15 KST:
Chen has dropped additional concept photos for his upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!
Updated September 12 KST:
Chen has shared more concept photos for his upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!
Updated September 11 KST:
“On” version concept photos have been revealed for Chen’s upcoming mini album “Arcadia”!
Updated September 9 KST:
EXO’s Chen has shared the scheduler for his upcoming fifth mini album “Arcadia”!
Original Article:
Mark your calendars for EXO’s Chen’s return!
On September 8 at midnight KST, Chen officially announced his plans to make a solo comeback later this month.
Chen will be returning with his fifth mini album “Arcadia” on September 29 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out his trailer for the upcoming release below!