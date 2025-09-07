Update: Lee Jun Young Releases 2nd MV Teaser Ahead Of 'Bounce' Comeback

Updated September 19 KST:

Lee Jun Young has revealed another music video teaser for his upcoming track “Bounce”!

Updated September 17 KST:

Lee Jun Young has released a highlight medley for his upcoming mini album “LAST DANCE”!

Updated September 15 KST:

Lee Jun Young has released his first music video teaser for his upcoming comeback track “Bounce”!

Updated September 13 KST:

Lee Jun Young has unveiled a new moving poster for his upcoming comeback with “LAST DANCE”!

Updated September 12 KST:

Lee Jun Young has shared a new concept photo alongside lyric teaser for “Bounce,” the title track from his upcoming mini album “LAST DANCE”!

Updated September 11 KST:

Lee Jun Young has released a new set of concept photos for his upcoming mini album “LAST DANCE”!

Updated September 9 KST:

Lee Jun Young has unveiled new concept photos for his upcoming comeback with “LAST DANCE”!

Original Article:

Lee Jun Young is gearing up for his long-awaited return as a singer!

On September 8 at midnight KST, Lee Jun Young released his first concept photos for his upcoming mini album “LAST DANCE,” which will mark his first comeback in nearly five years.

Lee Jun Young also previously released a track list and teaser schedule for “LAST DANCE,” which is due out on September 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

While you wait for Lee Jun Young’s comeback, check out his recent drama “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki below!

Watch Now