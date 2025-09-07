EXO Hints At December Comeback With Mysterious Teaser

Good news, EXO-L: it looks as though EXO may be returning before the year is out!

On September 8 KST, EXO surprised fans with a mysterious teaser seemingly hinting at a new release.

The new image, which was posted with the caption “DECEMBER, 2025” and harks back to EXO’s 2012 debut with “MAMA,” teases, “WHEN WE BECOME TRUE ONE, A NEW WORLD AWAKENS.”

Stay tuned for more details on what EXO has planned for December!

In the meantime, watch Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)'s recent film "Secret: Untold Melody"

