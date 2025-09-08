'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Heads Into 2nd Half On New Ratings High + 'Beyond The Bar' Ends On Rise

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” wrapped up the first half of its run on a high note!

On September 7, the new fantasy romance drama achieved its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of its second half. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” took first place in its time slot across all channels, even including public broadcast networks, with an average nationwide rating of 12.7 percent.

“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” was also the most-watched show in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” ended on an average nationwide rating of 8.4 percent for its series finale, jumping nearly a full percentage point from its penultimate episode the night before.

TV Chosun’s new drama “Confidence Queen” rose to an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent for its second episode, while KBS 2TV’s “Twelve” dipped to a new all-time low of 2.6 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched program of the entire weekend, rising to an average nationwide rating of 14.8 percent for the night.

Watch full episodes of “Our Golden Days” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)