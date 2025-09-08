Watch: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama “Moon River”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Moon River” centers on the romance between a crown prince who has lost his laughter and a woman who has lost her memory.

The script reading was attended by Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, and Jin Goo.

Kang Tae Oh plays Crown Prince Lee Kang, who is acting as regent. On the surface, Lee Kang seems carefree and reckless, but he carries deep wounds from losing a loved one in palace power struggles. Quietly bearing the burden of his role as royal heir, he dreams of one day taking his revenge.

Kim Se Jeong plays Park Dal Yi, a born peddler. After losing part of her memory, Park Dal Yi adapts quickly and fully settles into the life of a peddler, regularly selling out goods.

Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong show chemistry as they portray the unlikely romance between Crown Prince Lee Kang, dignified in the palace, and Park Dal Yi, a free-spirited peddler. The two come from different worlds, clash often, yet slowly grow closer.

Meanwhile, Lee Shin Young plays Grand Prince Je Woon, Prince Lee Woon, the cousin of Lee Kang. He has accepted reality without seeking to reclaim his position, yet he remains under suspicion because he was once the king’s eldest legitimate son.

Hong Su Zu stars as Kim Woo Hee, the most beautiful and intelligent woman in Joseon, who is fated to live like a puppet of her family. Instead of upholding her clan’s glory, Kim Woo Hee dreams of the highest position in Joseon to pursue the life she wants.

Lastly, Jin Goo plays Kim Han Cheol, a man of absolute power known as the chief minister above the king. Driven by fiery ambition and cold reason, Kim Han Cheol is a schemer who even uses his daughter in his bid to claim Joseon.

During the session, the actors, each bringing their own color to the roles, quickly turned the reading site into the heart of the royal palace, creating strong synergy.

Check out the full script reading video below!

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

