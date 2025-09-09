Lee Junho Rides The Breeze Of Freedom In New Drama “Typhoon Family” Poster

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled a new poster featuring Lee Junho!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

The poster highlights Kang Tae Poong in 1997, a time when he enjoyed freedom and wealth. True to his role as an icon of that era, he sports highlights in his hair and distinctive fashion. His relaxed pose leaning out the car window and his cool gaze bring to mind a commercial.

Kang Tae Poong grew up in abundance, never knowing hardship and never truly felt the weight of the world thanks to his father’s business success. He spent freely, did whatever he wanted, and appeared carefree and radiant on the surface. But he is soon set to face a major turning point as the youth he once enjoyed without restraint collides with the great storm of the IMF crisis.

Thrown overnight into the role of president of a collapsing trading company, his once self-centered life turns into a fierce battlefield where he must now carry the survival of his employees. Having lived freely, the choices he makes and the ways he grows in the face of the harsh, unrelenting wave of survival connect with the tagline, “Our youth, unbroken in those days,” raising anticipation for the journey ahead.

The production team said, “The ‘Romance of 1997’ poster shows Kang Tae Poong as a reckless youth who enjoyed wealth and freedom, given by his parents’ generation, and embraced it as romance before facing the harsh times of the IMF crisis. But behind it lies the looming storm of an era’s crisis. Kang Tae Poong’s struggle to overcome the crisis and survive will deliver both the fierce spirit of the times, and a powerful message of hope. We hope you will join us on that journey of survival.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)