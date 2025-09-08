Cha Tae Hyun And Lee Yeon Hee In Talks For New Drama

Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Yeon Hee may be teaming up for a new drama!

On September 7, industry insiders reported that Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Yeon Hee are in talks to star in the new drama “Private Taxi” (literal title).

In response to the report, Cha Tae Hyun’s agency Basecamp Company—which he launched together with fellow actor Zo In Sung this past April—shared, “Cha Tae Hyun received an offer [to star in the drama] and is reviewing it.” Lee Yeon Hee’s agency has not released a statement yet.

Based on a webtoon by Lee Mose, “Personal Taxi” tells the story of a taxi driver who only takes pre-booked regulars and plays the songs they want to hear, along with the stories of his passengers.

The drama is reported to premiere in the first half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

