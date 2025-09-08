Lee Sung Kyung Unveils Breathtaking New Profile Photos

Lee Sung Kyung looks stunning in her new profile photos!

Earlier in July, it was revealed that Lee Sung Kyung signed a new exclusive contract with Fantagio. The newly released profile photos mark her first in approximately 10 years, capturing her elegance and broad spectrum.

Recently, Lee Sung Kyung impressed in JTBC’s “The Nice Guy,” and she is greeting audiences through her musical “Aladdin.”

Watch Lee Sung Kyung in “Sh**ting Stars” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)