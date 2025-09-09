Jang Yoon Joo Is The Stepdaughter Driven By Greed For Inheritance In New Drama “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has released new stills featuring Jang Yoon Joo!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Young Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in, she is forced to live under a new identity Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) is the stepdaughter of Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), chairman of Gaseong Group, and a respected theater and film professor who has earned people’s trust. She maintains a flawless public image, but in truth, she is driven by desire and endlessly waits for her stepfather’s inheritance. A calculating sociopath, she does not hesitate to use money, power, and people’s emotions to get what she wants.

Ga Sun Young believes Chairman Ga Seong Ho’s wealth was rightfully hers. She begins plotting to eliminate Kim Young Ran, who registered marriage with Ga Seong Ho, and another heir to the inheritance.

The stills reveal the true face of Ga Sun Young without her mask as a renowned theater and film professor. With heavy makeup and glamorous styling, she radiates an untouchable charisma. Her cold, piercing gaze holds an unreadable emotion.

“Ms. Incognito” will premiere on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

