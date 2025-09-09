Kim Da Mi And Shin Ye Eun Navigate Friendship And Conflict With Dorm Mates In New Drama “A Hundred Memories”

Upcoming drama “A Hundred Memories” has unveiled new stills highlighting the dynamics of Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun with their dorm friends!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

The story highlights the bus attendants of Bus No. 100. Living together in the bus company’s dormitory while working offers a glimpse into another side of young adults leading their lives.

Kim Da Mi, who plays the exemplary bus attendant Go Young Rye, and Shin Ye Eun, who plays the rookie, girl-crush bus attendant Seo Jong Hee, shared memories of filming the dormitory scenes. Kim Da Mi said, “I remember taking photos together and chatting while squeezing into the small space. It really felt like we were living in a dormitory.”

Shin Ye Eun also shared a behind-the-scenes story. “On the day we filmed the dormitory cafeteria scene, the bean sprout kimchi soup was so delicious that we really enjoyed it. But because of the filming process, we had to eat the same portion over and over for each take, and I remember all of us attendants ended up with upset stomachs. Looking back now, it has become a memory we can all laugh about,” she said.

But when three or more people gather, power struggles are inevitable. In the stills, Jong Hee confronts the dorm’s top authority, Kwon Hae Ja (Lee Min Ji), as soon as she joins. Hae Ja tries to assert her dominance by pushing Jong Hee on the forehead, but Jong Hee stares back without a hint of fear. Young Rye and the other attendants watch in stunned silence.

The dorm episodes are made more realistic by the fashion and lifestyle of the time. Kim Da Mi commented, “Young Rye’s outfits combined cute clothes that fit the character with modern items. For her hairstyle, we referenced the distinctive bowl cuts and voluminous styles of the 1980s.”

Shin Ye Eun explained, “For Jong Hee, we wanted her girl-crush charm to show through her outfits. We paid attention to even the smallest details to highlight the character’s personality.” Along with these fashion choices, nostalgic items such as radios and quilted patchwork bedding scattered around the dormitory fully capture the feel of the era.

“A Hundred Memories” is set to premiere on September 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Da Mi in “The Witch: Subversion”:

Watch Now

And Shin Ye Eun in “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse”:

Watch Now

Source (1)