Choi Yoon Ji Finds Comfort From Loved Ones Before Surgery In “Love, Take Two”

Choi Yoon Ji and Yum Jung Ah find strength in the support of their loved ones during difficult moments in “Love, Take Two”!

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

Spoilers

In the last episode, Lee Ji An and Lee Hyo Ri welcomed the springtime of their lives. The long-awaited, joyful mid-life romance between Ji An and Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon), and the fresh, exciting young romance between Hyo Ri and Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu), colored Cheonghae Village in shades of pink. Amid it all, Hyo Ri’s brain tumor surgery was suddenly scheduled, and Ji An chose to believe that spring would come again for both her and her daughter.

The stills show Hyo Ri preparing for surgery, surrounded by the reassuring presence of those around her. Her guardian, Ji An, along with Jeong Seok, Bo Hyeon, Jung Moon Hee (Kim Mi Kyung), and Lee Sook (Yang Yoo Jin), express emotions deeper than words. In particular, Jeong Seok’s comfort and Bo Hyeon’s encouragement help ease worries and fears that a mother and daughter might find hard to share.

Yet, Hyo Ri has to enter the operating room alone. Ji An tries to smile bravely as she sees her daughter off, but her gaze toward the closed surgery door reveal a stark contrast.

The production team said, “In episode 11, airing today, Hyo Ri’s surgery is confirmed, and the residents of Cheonghae Village offer comfort and support in their own ways. Simply knowing that these people are there makes winter feel less cold and lonely for Ji An and Hyo Ri. Watch to see whether the mother and daughter will welcome spring once again.”

The next episode of “Love, Take Two” airs on September 8 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, catch up on “Love, Take Two” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)