“Dear X” Confirms Premiere Date With Poster Featuring Kim You Jung

TVING’s upcoming drama “Dear X” has announced its premiere date and unveiled a launching poster!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” follows the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), a renowned actress who rises from rock bottom to the peak of her career by using others, only to face a subsequent downfall. The romance drama explores the dual sides of Baek Ah Jin’s life, alongside Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), the man who chooses hell to protect her.

The newly released poster shows the drama’s title written in bold red letters against a pure white background. The poster features Baek Ah Jin peeking through a torn opening with a chilling gaze, heightening curiosity about the character who hides her true nature and desires while perfectly seeing into the minds of others and about her “X”s.

“Dear X” will premiere on November 6.

