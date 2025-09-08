Rosé Becomes First K-Pop Artist To Win Song Of The Year + BLACKPINK, Lisa, And KATSEYE Take Wins At 2025 MTV VMAs

Music
Sep 08, 2025
by S Nam

2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) was a star-studded event!

On September 7 local time, the 2025 MTV VMAs took place at New York’s UBS Arena. 

BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars won Song of the Year with their hit song “APT.” making Rosé the first K-pop artist to win the award. 

KATSEYE won MTV PUSH Performance of the Year with “Touch.”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye won Best K-pop with “Born Again,” making it Lisa’s third year to win Best K-Pop. Furthermore, BLACKPINK won best group. 

Congratulations to all the winners!

