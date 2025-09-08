Rosé Becomes First K-Pop Artist To Win Song Of The Year + BLACKPINK, Lisa, And KATSEYE Take Wins At 2025 MTV VMAs

2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) was a star-studded event!

On September 7 local time, the 2025 MTV VMAs took place at New York’s UBS Arena.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars won Song of the Year with their hit song “APT.” making Rosé the first K-pop artist to win the award.

The people have spoken 🗣️ "APT." by @BrunoMars and #ROSE @numberonehq won Song of the Year at the 2025 #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/xjWPfirrLW — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 8, 2025

KATSEYE won MTV PUSH Performance of the Year with “Touch.”

Add a VMA to @katseyeworld's resume 👏 "Touch" by KATSEYE just took home PUSH Performance of the Year! pic.twitter.com/h7YEce5Pty — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 8, 2025

BLACKPINK’s Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye won Best K-pop with “Born Again,” making it Lisa’s third year to win Best K-Pop. Furthermore, BLACKPINK won best group.

Best Group Winner: BLACKPINK #VMAs — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 8, 2025

Congratulations to all the winners!

Source (1)

Rosé Photo Credit: MTV

KATSEYE Photo Credit: Video Music Awards