Rosé Becomes First K-Pop Artist To Win Song Of The Year + BLACKPINK, Lisa, And KATSEYE Take Wins At 2025 MTV VMAs
2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) was a star-studded event!
On September 7 local time, the 2025 MTV VMAs took place at New York’s UBS Arena.
BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars won Song of the Year with their hit song “APT.” making Rosé the first K-pop artist to win the award.
KATSEYE won MTV PUSH Performance of the Year with “Touch.”
BLACKPINK’s Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye won Best K-pop with “Born Again,” making it Lisa’s third year to win Best K-Pop. Furthermore, BLACKPINK won best group.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Rosé Photo Credit: MTV
KATSEYE Photo Credit: Video Music Awards