Watch: Byun Yo Han And Kim Kang Woo's Upcoming Film 'Run To The West' Unveils Trailer And Poster

Upcoming Film “Run to the West” has released a poster and trailer!

Run to the West is a mid-length film that follows characters trapped in a realm between the living world and the afterlife, along with the grim reaper who seeks to destroy their souls. The film’s Korean title “Joonggangye” refers to the realm between the human world and the divine. Directed by Kang Yoon Sung of “The Outlaws,” “Big Bet,” and “Low Life,” the film stars Byun Yo Han, Kim Kang Woo, Bang Hyo Rin, Lim Hyung Joon, Yang Se Jong, and Lee Moo Saeng.

The newly released poster highlights the film’s large scale with an image of Seoul landmark Gwanghwamun crumbling.

The accompanying trailer opens with a firestorm crashing down from the sky and engulfing Gwanghwamun Square in flame. As someone says in voice-over, “They’re cleaning up the wandering souls of this world,” strange creatures appear and begin chasing the characters. In another scene, Jang Won (Byun Yo Han) ominously declares, “We’re all dead.”

Director Kang Yoon Sung shared, “From the start, I was very excited about trying a new production method, and I had a lot of fun throughout the process. We worked hard with the actors to bring unique entertainment to viewers, so I hope they will enjoy the film for what it is.”

Watch the trailer below!

“Run to the West” is set to hit theaters in October.

