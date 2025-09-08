Watch: Ha Jung Woo And Lee Ha Nee’s Proposal Stuns Gong Hyo Jin And Kim Dong Wook In “The People Upstairs”

Ha Jung Woo’s upcoming directorial film “The People Upstairs” has released its first poster and trailer!

“The People Upstairs” tells the unpredictable story that unfolds when a couple living upstairs (Ha Jung Woo and Lee Ha Nee) and a couple living downstairs (Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dong Wook) end up sharing a dinner together after nightly conflicts over noise between floors.

The film marks Ha Jung Woo’s fourth directorial project, following “Fasten Your Seatbelt,” “Chronicle of a Blood Merchant,” and the 2025 film “Lobby.”

The launch poster features the four leads alongside sharp, memorable lines from their characters. In it, Mr. Kim (Ha Jung Woo), the upstairs husband, stares intently at the downstairs couple while making a peculiar proposal. Jung Ah (Gong Hyo Jin), the downstairs wife, looks both unsettled and intrigued, while her husband Hyun Soo (Kim Dong Wook) wears an expression of weary resignation. By contrast, Soo Kyung (Lee Ha Nee), Mr. Kim’s wife, appears calm and composed, hinting at her eagerness to embark on an unusual experience.

The teaser trailer opens with a conversation between Jung Ah and Hyun Soo as they prepare for dinner with their upstairs neighbors. Jung Ah instructs, “During dinner, touch me naturally,” to which Hyun Soo confusedly asks, “Touch you… where?”

From there, the teaser cuts to snippets of candid, provocative conversation at the dinner table. When Jung Ah asks how the upstairs couple met, Soo Kyung responds, “The moment we held hands, we gradually went crazy for each other.” The trailer closes with the cryptic line, “Now that we’re on the subject, how about the four of us…,” leaving viewers intrigued by their unpredictable dinner.

“The People Upstairs” will premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival, running from October 17 to 26, before opening in theaters this December.

