6 Gender-Bender Romance K-Dramas To Watch If You Liked 'My Girlfriend Is The Man!'

After six weeks of laughter, heart, unexpected twists, and phenomal performances from ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, Oh My Girl’s Arin, and Yoo Jung Hoo, “My Girlfriend is the Man!” has officially wrapped up. What set this drama apart was its refreshing take on the gender-bending trope, not simply using it as a setup for romance, but as a way to explore the struggles and challenges the leads must overcome together.

While it is rare to find a series with the same unique blend of comedy and heartfelt storytelling, fans of the genre do not have to worry. From historical to fantasy to modern-day settings, here are six gender-bending romances that are worth diving into if you loved “My Girlfriend is the Man!”

Choi Han Gyeol (Gong Yoo), the carefree grandson of a food company chairwoman, avoids responsibility and remains fixated on his first love, who only regards him as a friend. Ko Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye), a hardworking 24-year-old tomboy, has supported her family since her father’s death and is often mistaken for a boy. When Han Gyeol meets Eun Chan, he hires her, believing she is male, to pose as his boyfriend and help him escape his grandmother’s matchmaking attempts.

Later, pressured to prove himself, Han Gyeol takes over a failing café and rebrands it as “Coffee Prince,” hiring only attractive men to draw female customers. Desperate for income, Eun Chan conceals her identity to secure a job, leading to unexpected complications and romance.

“Coffee Prince” excels by using gender-bending beyond romance, exploring identity, perception, and social expectations. Ko Eun Chan’s tomboy charm and Choi Han Gyeol’s growth create depth, while café antics and tender moments highlight their chemistry. Blending humor, family struggles, and romance, it remains a timeless, influential K-drama classic.

Start watching “Coffee Prince”:

Watch Now

When idol group A.N.JELL’s agency decides to add a new lead vocalist to support Tae Kyung (Jang Keun Suk), unforeseen circumstances strike. The new member, Go Mi Nam (Park Shin Hye), is suddenly unable to debut after an eye surgery mishap forces him to fly overseas. To save the opportunity, his agent convinces Mi Nam’s twin sister, Go Mi Nyeo, a novice nun-in-training, to disguise herself as her brother. Though reluctant, Mi Nyeo agrees, hoping her brother’s success will help them reunite with their long-lost mother. Living in close quarters with the band, Mi Nyeo struggles to keep her secret while navigating hilarious mishaps, heartfelt friendships, and a complicated romance she never expected.

“You’re Beautiful” captivates with its clever gender-bender premise, weaving idol life, mistaken identity, and sibling devotion into a heartfelt story. Go Mi Nyeo’s struggle to hide her identity sparks both comedy and tension, while her chemistry with the band develops naturally. The drama delivers immense emotional impact, with heartfelt moments, laughter, and a bromance among the band that adds extra charm.

Start watching “You’re Beautiful”:

Watch Now

To support her family, Hong Ra On (Kim You Jung) disguises herself as a man and secretly offers dating advice to lovelorn men. A fateful letter leads her to an unexpected encounter with Crown Prince Hyo Myung (Park Bo Gum), though neither knows the other’s true identity. Circumstances force Ra On into the palace as a eunuch, where her path continually crosses with the Crown Prince. As Ra On struggles to keep her secret and survive court intrigues, the prince begins to fall for the young eunuch by his side. Amid political battles and hidden truths, their unlikely romance blossoms into a love both tender and dangerous.

At first glance, “Love in the Moonlight” seems like a typical gender-bender, but it quickly proves to be much more. It masterfully balances sweet, heart-fluttering moments, laugh-out-loud comedy, and deeply emotional, heart-wrenching scenes. This mix keeps viewers engaged and invested, making it impossible not to keep watching.

Start watching “Love in the Moonlight”:

Watch Now

The drama follows Kim Joo Won (Hyun Bin), a perfectionist yet eccentric CEO, and Gil Ra Im (Ha Ji Won), a humble stuntwoman admired for her beauty and strength. Their worlds collide when Joo Won mistakes her for an actress, sparking a comical love-hate relationship. A mysterious twist causes them to swap bodies, turning their lives and hearts upside down in the most unexpected ways.

“Secret Garden” charms with its wild mix of body-swap whimsy, a sharp script, and off-the-charts chemistry between Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won. The playful gender-bending chaos and heartfelt performances elevated this into a fantasy-realism gem that still resonates today.

Start watching “Secret Garden”:

Watch Now

“Please Come Back, Mister”

When department store employee Kim Young Soo (Rain) dies unexpectedly, he pleads in the afterlife for a chance to return and protect his wife. At the same time, tough-hearted chef Han Gi Tak (Oh Yeon Seo) longs to settle unfinished business from his past. Granted a second chance, the two men are reborn in completely different bodies, with Young Soo inhabiting the dashing new department store executive and Gi Tak awakening in the body of a woman. Forbidden from revealing their true identities, they must navigate love, loyalty, and heartbreak as they race against time to set things right.

If there is a gender-bender K-drama that breaks away from the usual rom-com mold with constant twists and no filler episodes, then it is “Please Come Back, Mister.” Oh Yeon Seo flawlessly balances toughness and vulnerability in a gender-swapped role, while Rain impresses with seamless emotional shifts. Their chemistry anchors a story that is hilarious, heartbreaking, and deeply meaningful.

“The King’s Affection”

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the drama begins with the Crown Princess Consort giving birth to twins, a son and a daughter. Due to superstition, the daughter is ordered to be killed, but she is secretly sent away and raised in hiding. Years later, Dam Yi (Park Eun Bin) returns to the palace as a maid. When her twin brother Lee Hwi tragically dies in a case of mistaken identity, their mother convinces Dam Yi to assume his role as prince. Living behind a mask, Dam Yi distances herself from others, but her heart wavers when she encounters Jung Ji Woon (Rowoon), her first love and now her teacher.

“The King’s Affection” blends palace intrigue with a tender romance, elevated by Park Eun Bin’s phenomenal performance as a Crown Prince torn between duty and love. Gorgeous cinematography, stunning costumes, and an emotional OST heighten every moment.

Hello Soompiers! Is there any other gender-bender K-drama you would like to add to this list? Let us know in the comments section below!