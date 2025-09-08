Park Yong Woo Leads Relentless Narcotics Team Against Won Hyun Joon’s Drug Syndicate In “Walking On Thin Ice”

KBS2’s upcoming weekend drama “Walking on Thin Ice” has offered a glimpse into the fierce clash between the Gwangnam narcotics unit and the shadowy drug syndicate “Phantom.”

“Walking on Thin Ice” tells the story of the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother desperate to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

The newly unveiled stills capture the razor-sharp tension between the narcotics detectives and Phantom’s members. Their relentless game of cat and mouse over a missing bag sets the stage for an explosive showdown, heightening both suspense and intrigue.

Park Yong Woo takes on the role of Jang Tae Gu, the ace team leader of the narcotics unit, who relies on his sharp instincts and seasoned investigative skills to track down the syndicate. Hwang Jae Yeol plays Park Bo Hee, the team’s easygoing yet reliable mood-maker, who supports Tae Gu with steady leadership. Kwon Ji Woo plays Choi Kyung Do, a former medical student-turned-detective with a timid nature, who looks up to Tae Gu as both a mentor and role model. Seo Ha Jung rounds out the squad as rookie detective Lee Eun Young, whose boldness and fiery determination inject fresh energy into the team.

On the other side, Won Hyun Joon portrays Do Gyu Man, a former gangster turned Phantom’s powerful boss, who runs the syndicate through a decentralized network. Lee Kyu Sung and Son Bo Seung also appear as brothers Hwang Dong Hyun and Hwang Joon Hyun, whose struggles with poverty and failed job prospects lead them into the criminal underworld—bringing raw, realistic depth to the story of young men trapped in the drug trade.

“Walking on Thin Ice” will premiere on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Yong Woo in “Tracer” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)