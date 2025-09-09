Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re, And More Are All Entangled In New Drama 'Shin's Project'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project” has unveiled a detailed character relationship chart ahead of its premiere!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

The newly released chart sheds light on Mr. Shin’s key relationships, beginning with his two employees: Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong) and Lee Si On (Lee Re). With Jo Philip, he shares an eccentric boss-employee dynamic, having hired him through a personal connection. Meanwhile, his relationship with Lee Si On is described as “family-like,” hinting at the warm, quirky chemistry they share in the restaurant.

The chart also reveals a glimpse into Mr. Shin’s emotional scars. He carries deep pain over the death of his son Shin Joon (Choi Soo Ho), who died in an accident. This tragedy left a lasting impact on his relationship with his wife Jung Ji In (Choi Hee Jin), and continues to cast a shadow over his otherwise humorous and bright personality.

Other key figures around Mr. Shin include police officer Choi Chul (Kim Sung Oh), who remains haunted by Shin Joon’s death, and Madame Joo (Woo Mi Hwa), who is deeply grateful to Mr. Shin for saving her daughter.

Longtime supporters such as Chairman Park (Jun Gook Hwan), Kim Soo Dong (Jung Eun Pyo), and Kim Sang Geun (Kim Sang Ho) also appear in the chart. They share a deep loyalty and trust with Mr. Shin. Notably, Kim Sang Geun is the one who arranged for newly appointed judge Jo Philip to work at the chicken restaurant, sparking curiosity about how this support system will help Mr. Shin reclaim his title as the negotiation hero.

Additional characters include Kwon Chil Bong (Woo Hyun), Jang Tong Woo (Jo Hyun Sik), Lee Joo In (Lee Ji Ha), and Lee Ye On (Lee A Rin), Si On’s younger sister—adding even more heart and humor to the upcoming series.

The production team shared, “The web of relationships surrounding Mr. Shin will bring laughter, emotion, and deep resonance.” They added, “Each episode will feature special stories and surprise appearances, making the drama even more enjoyable. We ask for viewers’ great interest and love.”

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

