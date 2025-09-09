Jo Woo Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, Park Ji Hwan, And More Showcase Unique Charms In Upcoming Film 'Boss'

The upcoming film “Boss” has unveiled new stills offering a glimpse of its characters’ unique charms!

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

The newly released stills highlight the characters’ dynamic synergy, capturing a mix of laughter, action, and comedic chemistry. One image features Dae Soo (Lee Sung Min) confidently seated as the boss of Sikgupa, with Soon Tae (Jo Woo Jin), Kang Pyo (Jung Kyung Ho), and Pan Ho (Park Ji Hwan) standing behind him—conveying a sense of loyalty and tight-knit camaraderie.

Other stills offer glimpses of the film’s adrenaline-pumping action scenes: Soon Tae riding a red delivery motorcycle through a crowd of gang members armed with blunt weapons, Kang Pyo engaged in a fierce fight with a determined expression, and Pan Ho wielding a large gas cylinder to shoot flames.

In contrast to these intense moments, one image amusingly captures Soon Tae staring seriously at a beautifully carved dish. Another still shows him sitting in despair, facing the unwanted responsibility of becoming boss.

The stills also tease lighter, more personal moments that hint at the characters’ depth beyond their roles within the organization. Kang Pyo is seen dancing with his tango instructor Yeon Im (Jung Yoo Jin), while undercover detective Tae Gyu (Lee Kyu Hyung) shares a casual conversation with Soon Tae in a restaurant kitchen.

Additional stills feature Soon Tae, Kang Pyo, and Tae Gyu standing side by side with stern expressions; Soon Tae being hilariously threatened by his wife Ji Young (Hwang Woo Seul Hye), the true powerhouse behind the Chinese restaurant Mimiru; and Tae Gyu pointing a finger at his police boss Chief Chu (Go Chang Suk) while dressed in a delivery uniform.

“Boss” will hit theaters in October.

