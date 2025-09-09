Watch: Kim Go Eun Refuses Park Ji Hyun's Heartbreaking Final Wish In Preview For New Drama 'You And Everything Else'

Netflix’s upcoming original series “You and Everything Else” has unveiled a new heart-wrenching preview video ahead of its premiere!

“You and Everything Else” tells the story of two lifelong friends, Eun Jung (Kim Go Eun) and Sang Yeon (Park Ji Hyun), whose relationship is filled with love, admiration, jealousy, and even hatred. Their lives are deeply intertwined, marked by emotional highs and lows.

The newly released video offers a glimpse into one of the series’ most poignant moments. The scene opens with Eun Sang and Sang Yeon seated at a quiet café. Eun Jung appears distant and cold, while Sang Yeon drops a heartbreaking confession—she is dying.

Sang Yeon calmly reveals that she has terminal cancer and is planning to go abroad for assisted dying. She then asks Eun Jung for a final favor: to accompany her on the trip. Despite her composed demeanor, Sang Yeon’s news clearly rattles Eun Jung, who tries to mask her emotions but begins to tear up.

Visibly shaken and upset, Eun Jung confronts her friend, expressing the deep hurt she feels. “How can you call me after ten years and ask me to…,” she says.

The emotional weight of the moment crescendos as Eun Jung stands up, turns away, and delivers a cold remark, “What you’re doing is emotional abuse. You should know that.” Sang Yeon calls out Eun Jung’s name as the video nears its end, leaving viewers curious about their past and anticipating the emotional journey ahead.

Watch the full video here!

“You and Everything Else” is set to premiere on September 12.

