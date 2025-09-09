Watch: Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jin Uk, And More Showcase Fun Off-Screen Chemistry In New 'Beyond The Bar' Making-Of Video

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” has unveiled a new making-of video, sharing the behind-the-scenes moments from its final episodes!

“Beyond the Bar” is a legal drama starring Jung Chaeyeon as Kang Hyo Min, a confident and compassionate but inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner at the firm, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.

The newly released video captures the playful chemistry between Lee Jin Uk and Jung Chaeyeon off-camera. In one scene, the cast prepares for a tense moment involving Jung Chaeyeon and Kang Ha Kyung, who plays their client Woo Sol. Lee Jin Uk lightens the mood by humorously suggesting a dramatic pose for Jung Chaeyeon as she exits the elevator. He playfully jumps around, prompting bursts of laughter from Jung Chaeyeon.

Despite the lighthearted mood behind the scenes, the cast quickly shifts into character once the cameras start rolling. Jung Chaeyeon stands in the elevator with a terrified expression, while Lee Jin Uk delivers a charismatic performance as he restrains Woo Sol—demonstrating the cast’s professionalism in full force.

Another highlight from the video features the filming of the series’ final courtroom scene. Jeon Hye Bin, who plays Heo Min Jung, is seen looking around the set, reminiscing about past memories. She then prepares for her final scene alongside Jung Chae Yeon, sharing a focused moment before shooting.

Between takes, the cast’s fun chemistry continues to shine. Jung Chaeyeon is seen playfully recording Lee Jin Uk with her phone, zooming in as he dozes off during a break.

Watch the full video below!

“Beyond the Bar” recently concluded its run after 12 episodes.

Watch Jung Chaeyeon in “Family by Choice” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri: here:

Watch Now